ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcycle deputy was hit by a car Monday while working a perimeter in the search for the suspected gunman in the death of an Orlando police officer.

Authorities said Markeith Loyd, 41, is accused of fatally shooting the officer Monday morning numerous times at the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Neither the condition of the deputy nor the circumstances surrounding the incident were released.

Loyd remains at large.