    Posted: 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

    Customer complains about restaurants Christmas music

    Restaurant
    Restaurant

    By Tony Marino

    St. Augustine, Fla. —

    The Grinch eats in St. Augustine, that's the feeling of restaurant owner Michael Lugo.

    Lugo is the owner of Michael's Tasting Room, where someone left a note on the back of a receipt, complaining about the restaurant's religious Christmas music."It was really like, 'What is going on in this world?'", Lugo said. " I don't know if it's a trend in society, or what, but to us, it's just scary." 

    The note read, "Christmas music was offensive. Consider playing holiday music or less religious-themed."

    That note has gotten a lot of attention and reaction since Lugo posted it on his facebook page.  

     
     

