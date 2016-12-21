Customer complains about restaurants Christmas music

By Tony Marino

The Grinch eats in St. Augustine, that's the feeling of restaurant owner Michael Lugo.

Lugo is the owner of Michael's Tasting Room, where someone left a note on the back of a receipt, complaining about the restaurant's religious Christmas music."It was really like, 'What is going on in this world?'", Lugo said. " I don't know if it's a trend in society, or what, but to us, it's just scary."

The note read, "Christmas music was offensive. Consider playing holiday music or less religious-themed."

That note has gotten a lot of attention and reaction since Lugo posted it on his facebook page.