Customer complains about restaurants Christmas music

St. Augustine, Fla. —
The Grinch eats in St. Augustine, that's the feeling of restaurant owner Michael Lugo.
Lugo is the owner of Michael's Tasting Room, where someone left a note on the back of a receipt, complaining about the restaurant's religious Christmas music."It was really like, 'What is going on in this world?'", Lugo said. " I don't know if it's a trend in society, or what, but to us, it's just scary."
The note read, "Christmas music was offensive. Consider playing holiday music or less religious-themed."
That note has gotten a lot of attention and reaction since Lugo posted it on his facebook page.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}