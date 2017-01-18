Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Accused killer Markeith Loyd released from ORMC, taken to jail

    Posted: 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Crimeline: Nobody getting $125k reward for Markeith Loyd

    View Larger
    Crimeline
    Crimeline

    By Gene Wexler

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    Since police work led to the capture of accused murderer Markeith Loyd, nobody will receive the $125,000 reward from Crimeline.

    The reward was being offered to anyone who could provide information leading to Loyd's arrest.

    "If we don't use the money, the donor can ask for the money back," says Barb Bergin with Crimeline.

    Bergin says any donation above $5,000 for a homicide comes from third party donors who sign a private contract with them.  She cannot say what the donors will do with the money given for the Loyd capture.

    "Multiple agencies and-or individuals had involvement in that reward getting that high," Bergin said.

    Crimeline is still taking community tips on people who may have been helping Loyd when he was loose.

    "It's a felony case, and yes there would be a potential reward for helping to identify those who helped him," she said.

    If you have any information, you're urged to call Crimeline at 800-843-TIPS.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     