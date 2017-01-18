Crimeline: Nobody getting $125k reward for Markeith Loyd

By Gene Wexler

Since police work led to the capture of accused murderer Markeith Loyd, nobody will receive the $125,000 reward from Crimeline.

The reward was being offered to anyone who could provide information leading to Loyd's arrest.

"If we don't use the money, the donor can ask for the money back," says Barb Bergin with Crimeline.

Bergin says any donation above $5,000 for a homicide comes from third party donors who sign a private contract with them. She cannot say what the donors will do with the money given for the Loyd capture.

"Multiple agencies and-or individuals had involvement in that reward getting that high," Bergin said.

Crimeline is still taking community tips on people who may have been helping Loyd when he was loose.

"It's a felony case, and yes there would be a potential reward for helping to identify those who helped him," she said.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Crimeline at 800-843-TIPS.