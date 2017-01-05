Matt Muenster from DIY Network's "Bath Crashers" will appear at the Volusia County Home & Garden Show.

The first official weekend of 2017 is upon us and there are a ton of fun things happening around town to help you get the new year off to a fun-filled start.

icFlorida's Estee Martin stopped by Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley to offer up some fun suggestions for weekend fun.

Here is the icFlorida Fun 3:

Mecum Kissimmee Auction

Recognized as the largest collector-car and Road Art® auction in the world, the Mecum Kissimmee 2017 Auction transforms Osceola Heritage Park into a car enthusiast’s paradise. This year’s docket is flush with world-class collections of significant early muscle cars and vintage drag cars ever offered publicly, including Corvettes, Camaros, Chevelles, Mustangs, Hemis, Porches and more.

Volusia County Home & Garden Show

The Volusia County Home & Garden Show returns to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Friday through Sunday. The extravaganza is a great way to start the New Year with endless ideas for home improvement, featuring landscape and gardening experts, kitchen and bathroom designers, and advice from Bath Crashers star Matt Muenster.

Cirque Italia

Let your imagination wander and dive into the magical world of Cirque Italia, with performances through Sunday at the Wickham Park Main Pavilion in Melbourne. Cirque Italia is a creative mix of the best elements of entertainment and technology, combining acrobatics, dance, contortion, and even high-performance BMX and roller-skating.Cirque Italia is a unique show in every sense.

