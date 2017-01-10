Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Orlando, Fla —
The community gathered Tuesday night to remember a slain Orlando master sergeant, who police said was gunned down by a wanted murder suspect.
Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s son spoke to the crowd of about 100 people, who gathered in the Walmart parking lot where Clayton was killed Monday.
Clayton was well known in the community for volunteering her time to help at-risk youths. She was involved in numerous outreach programs through the Orlando Police Department.
Clayton, a 17-year veteran with the force, was attempting to stop and question accused gunman Markeith Loyd Monday morning when he shot her multiple times, police said.
Loyd was wanted to the deadly shooting in December of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, authorities said.
Loyd has not been caught.
The vigil also honored fallen Orange County deputy Norm Lewis, who died while responding to Clayton’s shooting.
Since Clayton’s death, a memorial has been growing in the Walmart parking lot.
POWER953: RT OrlandoPolice: We join the community to honor our fallen heroes. pic.twitter.com/M42Iiu8U4a— Brian Takeova (@Takeovapromo407) January 11, 2017
