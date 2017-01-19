CNN slammed for suggesting Trump assassination scenario

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Kirk Healy
Is the feud between Donald Trump and CNN heating up?
It all started back on the campaign trail after a series of negative reports by CNN's Jim Acosta aimed at the republican contestant, and culminated last week with the President-Elect calling-out CNN as being, "fake news."
Now CNN is under fire for what is being called the Trump Assassination Scenario. A "what if" piece by CNN's Brian Todd suggesting an Obama appointee will take the reins of government if Trump and Pence are assassinated at their swearing-in.
With all the talk of violent protests slated for Washington D.C., and given the huge number of death threats that have been aimed at Trump the question becomes:
Is CNN responsible for irresponsible journalism, or is this a legitimate story perhaps in poor taste?
Tell us what you think below, or on our Facebook page. you can also text us at 2-1-2-3-2, or use the 'open mic' feature found on the News 96.5 app.
