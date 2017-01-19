CNN slammed for suggesting Trump assassination scenario

By Kirk Healy

Is the feud between Donald Trump and CNN heating up?

It all started back on the campaign trail after a series of negative reports by CNN's Jim Acosta aimed at the republican contestant, and culminated last week with the President-Elect calling-out CNN as being, "fake news."

Now CNN is under fire for what is being called the Trump Assassination Scenario. A "what if" piece by CNN's Brian Todd suggesting an Obama appointee will take the reins of government if Trump and Pence are assassinated at their swearing-in.

Hear the CNN Story

With all the talk of violent protests slated for Washington D.C., and given the huge number of death threats that have been aimed at Trump the question becomes:

Is CNN responsible for irresponsible journalism, or is this a legitimate story perhaps in poor taste?

