Clergyman robbed on church porch

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was robbed at gunpoint on the porch of a Sanford church Saturday morning, police said.

The Sanford Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Iglesia Vida Nuvea Church, located at 911 S. Palmetto Ave., just before 10 a.m.

The victim said that as he opened the front doors of the church, a man holding a black, possibly semi-automatic handgun confronted him and demanded his phone and wallet, which he stole.

