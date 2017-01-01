Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 | Posted: 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Clergyman robbed on church porch

View Larger
churchrobbed
 

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was robbed at gunpoint on the porch of a Sanford church Saturday morning, police said.

The Sanford Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Iglesia Vida Nuvea Church, located at 911 S. Palmetto Ave., just before 10 a.m.

The victim said that as he opened the front doors of the church, a man  holding a black, possibly semi-automatic handgun confronted him and demanded his phone and wallet, which he stole. 

© 2017 Cox Media Group

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 