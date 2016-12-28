Cinnabon apologizes over Carrie Fisher 'best buns' tweet

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Well, it was probably meant to be a sweet tribute to Carrie Fisher but Cinnabon is now catching some heat from fans over a tweet.
After the world learned about the "Star Wars" actresses' death, the cinnamon bun company tweeted out a photo showing Princess Leia's profile drawn in flour with a cinnamon roll in place of her iconic hair bun.
"RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy," the tweet read.
While the company meant no harm, fans didn't take it that way and immediately bombarded their Twitter page with angry messages.
"Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon," wrote one Fisher fan.
Cinnabon immediately deleted the tweet and sent out an apology.
"Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry."
Some fans weren't upset at all and said that given Fisher's eccentric sense of humor, she might have liked it.
