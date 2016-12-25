Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | Posted: 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Christmas giveaway provides deserving Orlando families with toys, food

View Larger
orlfoodtoys
 

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local groups spent much of Saturday spreading holiday cheer to dozens of families on the day before Christmas.

Two hundred families in Orlando’s Richmond Heights neighborhood gathered at a field on Bruton Boulevard north of L.B. McLeod Road to receive food and toys during a second annual giveaway.

Organizers said the event has doubled in size since last year, when 100 families were given assistance.

Rena Peterson, the event’s founder, said the giveaway is not just intended to help underprivileged families but that it also empowers community members to stand together against crime in the area.

“There's a lot of division,” Peterson said. “We have to unite.”

The event was sponsored by Orlando Unity Global, Mission Development Enterprises and several local businesses.

Peterson said she hopes the festival will continue to grow so that even more families can be helped next year.

“Wherever minorities are, we must stick together and do things together and relate to each other and learn to get along,” she said. “That way we can thrive.”

© 2016 Cox Media Group.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 