ORLANDO, Fla. - Local groups spent much of Saturday spreading holiday cheer to dozens of families on the day before Christmas.
Two hundred families in Orlando’s Richmond Heights neighborhood gathered at a field on Bruton Boulevard north of L.B. McLeod Road to receive food and toys during a second annual giveaway.
Organizers said the event has doubled in size since last year, when 100 families were given assistance.
Rena Peterson, the event’s founder, said the giveaway is not just intended to help underprivileged families but that it also empowers community members to stand together against crime in the area.
“There's a lot of division,” Peterson said. “We have to unite.”
The event was sponsored by Orlando Unity Global, Mission Development Enterprises and several local businesses.
Peterson said she hopes the festival will continue to grow so that even more families can be helped next year.
“Wherever minorities are, we must stick together and do things together and relate to each other and learn to get along,” she said. “That way we can thrive.”
