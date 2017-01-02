Follow us on

Posted: 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Celebratory fireworks blamed for house fire, family says

By Staff

KISSIMMEE, Fla. —

A New Year’s Eve house fire members of an Osceola County family say was triggered by fireworks has forced them out of their home and looking for a new place to stay.

The fire happened Saturday along Brighton Place in Kissimmee.

“This is the house I grew up in, so it’s sad. My parents are devastated,” said Monica Vega.

Vega told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that two relatives were playing with fireworks near the house when the garage caught fire.

The family hopes to salvage what they can inside the home.

“We’ll see. New year, new house, I guess. It’s sad,” Vega said.

Firefighters have not released an official cause of the fire. 

 

 
 

