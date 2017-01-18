ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, the man accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton nine days ago, was caught Tuesday night, police said.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Loyd was apprehended at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley streets in the Carver Shores area about 7 p.m.

Mina said Loyd was found alone and through investigative work, and that it was not one of the hundreds of Crimeline tips that led to Loyd’s capture.

By 9:38 p.m., Loyd was being taken from Orlando Police Headquarters to Orlando Regional Medical Center, for injuries he sustained during his arrest. Mina said Loyd resisted arrest.

Once Loyd was at ORMC, hospital staff locked all the doors and would not let any new patients inside without a police escort. The patients' families had to wait outside.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton last week when she tried to approach him at a Walmart. Loyd was already being sought in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Mina said investigators had been tapping Loyd’s phone, but it recently went silent. He said Loyd later started texting people and investigators were able to zero in on him through pings.

Mina said members of the Orlando Police department and multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the home.

He said the abandoned home had been on their radar because it has ties to some of Loyd’s associates.

Mina said Loyd first tried to escape through a sliding glass door before a SWAT team arrived, but was met by Orlando police officers.

Loyd then went back inside the home and then came out the front door with two loaded guns and wearing tactical gear. One of the guns that in Loyd's possession can hold dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Although police were prepared for a gun battle, that did not happen.

Mina said Loyd dropped the guns, but still resisted arrest as they apprehended him.

"We knew he had body armor, we obviously knew he had weapons and obviously not afraid to use those weapons, and I thought this would end up in a much different situation,” Mina said.

The chief said the first person he called was Clayton’s husband.

“He was relieved and happy, but upset to learn (Loyd) was arrested around the corner from Debra’s mom’s house,” Mina said. "We’re very excited a cop killer and someone who's wanted for the murder of Sade Dixon is off the streets."

Investigators spent hours searching the home, but cleared the area by 11:30 p.m.

An Orlando police source also told Channel 9 that Loyd and Clayton had known each other for years.

Police sources told Channel 9 Loyd had $200 on him when he was caught.

Mina said at the press conference it's tradition to put a fallen officer's handcuffs on the suspected killer.

"Debra Clayton risked her life for this community that she loved so dearly. So to put her handcuffs on the bad guy she was trying to catch when she was killed, is just significant and meaningful," Mina said.

Loyd's face was bloody and swollen as a group of officers brought him inside. He was screaming, "They beat me up" as he was led into the Orlando Police Headquarters.

Mina could be seen smiling as his officers took in Loyd.

"I was extremely happy that this dangerous person was off the streets,” he said. "It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the entire week and many of the officers I spoke to tonight actually broke down in tears. They felt like they were finally able to cry and to weep because it was over.”

When Loyd was brought out of headquarters, his face was covered in bandages and police said he would be brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center and then taken to jail.

Dixon's mother, Stephanie Dixon-Daniels, told Channel 9's Cuthbert Langley she was relieved to hear about the arrest.

"A burden just lifted off my chest. I can probably sleep tonight," she said.

Mina said more arrests are expected in the coming days.

After hearing the news of Loyd's arrests, residents in the Parramore and Pine Hills communities were relieved and overjoyed that he was captured, saying they've been on edge and living in fear throughout the nine-day manhunt for Loyd.

“It’s just crazy. This guy is off the street and it’s close by. There’s a school. This is a kid zone. I’m glad that everything is over. Everything will be alright,” said a resident, who was not identified.

