A man accused of leading police and deputies on a chase Thursday through two counties with an innocent woman in his passenger seat stood handcuffed before a judge Friday.

Deputies said the suspect, Garrison Cooke, 27, was wanted in the attempted murder of a woman in Orange County last week.

He also has two warrants out of Seminole County.

Investigators would only say the attempted murder involved a woman and a knife.

Thursday’s chase began at a home in Orange County on Buck and Cleburne roads and continued for 12 miles into Seminole County, where it ended with the use of stop sticks on at the Hitching Post Bar on State Road 419.

Surveillance video from the bar shows deputies pulling the driver out of the truck and getting him on the ground.

Deputies said the Ford F-150 he was driving was reported stolen out of Brevard County on Thursday.

A deputy began pursuing Cooke in the first place because he recognized him as the suspect in the attempted murder.

"This doesn't' surprise me. It's happened before too many times," said Bowles. “I get phone calls all the time about my brother. He knows not to come around my house."

Cooke’s rap sheet shows he’s been in prison for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and grand theft.

Cooke was booked into the Seminole County Jail and is facing numerous charges from multiple agencies, including fleeing and eluding, and kidnapping.

It’s unclear when he will be extradited to Orange County for the attempted-murder warrant.

The woman who was being held captive in the truck is OK, deputies said.