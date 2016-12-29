Boxing promoter Don King joins Trump in Q&A session

By Tony Marino

Legendary boxing promoter Don King appeared with the President elect outside Trumps resort carrying Israeli flags and American flags and wearing two big necklaces, one of the Star of David and one of the American flag.

Wednesday, Donald Trump held his longest question-and-answer session with reporters since Election Day.

King used his own catchphrase, "Only in America," and Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great again." as he entertained reporters outside the Mar-a-Lago resort.

King said Trump can help solve the longtime conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“The Israeli flag is about peace, you know, peace in the Middle East,” he told reporters Wednesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. "We want everyone to come together and as one unit and make things happen.”

“We have to have peace,” Trump added of the conflict. "We’ll see what happens after Jan. 20, right? You’re going to be very impressed.”

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unsuccessfully pressured President Obama to block the UN resolution before the Dec. 23 vote demanding an end to Israeli settlements in disputed territories.

America could have vetoed the controversial measure but did not, ending a longstanding tradition of protecting Israel from U.N reproaches.