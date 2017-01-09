Follow us on

    Posted: 9:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Bird rescued after being frozen to fence

    Finch frozen to steel fece
    Finch frozen to steel fece

    Idaho rancher Nelson Wilson to the rescue photo
    Idaho rancher, Nelson Wilson to the rescue

    By Kirk Healy

    See the rescue of a bird frozen to a steel fence

    It was near zero the other morning when Idaho rancher, Nelson Wilson was feeding his horses.

    He says he saw a tiny little finch stuck on the steel fence near the horses water tank.

    Nelson says the tank is heated to keep it from freezing, but apparantly this little bird got it’s feet wet and it froze to the steel fence.

    Then comes Nelson to the rescue. First he cupped the frightened little bird in his warm hand, then breathing hot air onto its’ tiny feet before being released. 

    On a personal note: While being released in to the cold, overcast day the bird seems to chirp his thanks!

    Nelson says it brought a smile of satisfaction to his face, further commenting, "it’s  a delightful way to start the  new year."

    See the rescue

     
     

