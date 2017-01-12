Ben Carson compares US Senator to fictional TV detective

Columbo and Sen. Sherrod Brown. Notice the similarity? Ben Carson does.

By Gene Wexler

Dr. Ben Carson is bringing some comedy into the Senate confirmation hearings of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

On Thursday he went before members of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee to take questions on a variety of topics.

During the hearing, Dr. Ben Carson told Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), "You remind me of Columbo."

Many people in the room laughed and then Sen. Brown exclaimed that he'd "heard that one before!"

You can watch the exchange below or by clicking here:

Peter Falk starred as "Columbo" in the long-running TV series named after his character, an unassuming, disheveled police detective of Italian descent. His trademarks include wearing a raincoat over his suit and smoking a cigar.