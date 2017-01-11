Barn cat acts as midwife to pregnant goat

BREAKING NEWS: Copper has three kids this morning with a little help from Pretty Boy

By Kirk Healy

It never ceases to amaze how special our pets can be! A case in point: A fluffy ginger and white cat found his home on a farm and surprised everyone there when he began caring for a pregnant goat.

Meet Pretty Boy the cat and Copper the goat.

The cat rescue group, Operation Fancy Free posted a video of the cat in action, and we've gotta admit, Pretty Boy looks like he gives a pretty good massage.

According to his owner, the barn cat will not let any other cats near Copper, and has moved in to the goats' stall.

BREAKING NEWS: Early this morning, Copper gave birth to three healthy kids with a little help from Pretty Boy

See Pretty Boy in action

More on the story and pictures

More pictures

