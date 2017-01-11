Barn cat acts as midwife to pregnant goat

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Kirk Healy
It never ceases to amaze how special our pets can be! A case in point: A fluffy ginger and white cat found his home on a farm and surprised everyone there when he began caring for a pregnant goat.
Meet Pretty Boy the cat and Copper the goat.
The cat rescue group, Operation Fancy Free posted a video of the cat in action, and we've gotta admit, Pretty Boy looks like he gives a pretty good massage.
According to his owner, the barn cat will not let any other cats near Copper, and has moved in to the goats' stall.
BREAKING NEWS: Early this morning, Copper gave birth to three healthy kids with a little help from Pretty Boy
More on the story and pictures
Local Pet adoptions - Angels looking for a fur-ever home
- Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (SPCA - A marvelous no-kill shelter)
PAWS IN THE PARK - A Lake Eola walk to benefit homeless pets
- Osceola County Adoptees - Kissimmee
- Lake County Adoptees - Tavares
- Orange County Adoptees - Orlando
- Seminole County Adoptees - Sanford
- Volusia County Adoptees - Daytona Beach
- Brevard County Adoptees - Cocoa
- Brevard County Adoptees - Melbourne
- SPCA of Brevard - Titusville
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}