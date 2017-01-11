Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt Day 3

BREAKING: Man arrested for aiding fugitive cop killer Markeith Loyd

Posted: 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Barn cat acts as midwife to pregnant goat

View Larger
Pretty Boy and Copper
Operation Fancy Free
Copper relaxes while Pretty Boy massages

Related

View Larger
Copper has three kids photo
Operation Fancy Free
BREAKING NEWS: Copper has three kids this morning with a little help from Pretty Boy
View Larger
Pretty Boy the masseuse photo
Operation Fancy Free
Pretty Boy gives Copper a massage

By Kirk Healy

It never ceases to amaze how special our pets can be!  A case in point: A fluffy ginger and white cat found his home on a farm and surprised everyone there when he began caring for a pregnant goat.

Meet Pretty Boy the cat and Copper the goat.

The cat rescue group, Operation Fancy Free posted a video of the cat in action, and we've gotta admit, Pretty Boy looks like he gives a pretty good massage.

 According to his owner, the barn cat will not let any other cats near Copper, and has moved in to the goats' stall. 

BREAKING NEWS:  Early this morning, Copper gave birth to three healthy kids with a little help from Pretty Boy

See Pretty Boy in action

More on the story and pictures

More pictures

Facebook Updates

Local Pet adoptions - Angels looking for a fur-ever home

- Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando  (SPCA - A marvelous no-kill shelter)

           PAWS IN THE PARK - A Lake Eola walk to benefit homeless pets

- Osceola County Adoptees - Kissimmee

- Lake County Adoptees - Tavares

- Orange County Adoptees - Orlando

- Seminole County Adoptees - Sanford

- Volusia County Adoptees - Daytona Beach

- Brevard County Adoptees - Cocoa

- Brevard County Adoptees - Melbourne 

- SPCA of Brevard - Titusville



 

 

 

 

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 