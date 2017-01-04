Baby elephant born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

By Samantha Jordan

Meet Stella.She's the newest addition to the elephant family at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The elephant calf was born to 28-year-old Donna and has been spending time frolicking in the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris and hanging out with her siblings. According to the Disney Parks blog, Donna became pregnant in January 2015 through natural breeding. Stella is the 7th calf born to Donna and brings the total in the elephant herd at the park to 10.

Watch the video HERE.