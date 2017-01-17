ORLANDO, Fla. - As the search continues for the man accused of fatally gunning down an Orlando police sergeant, one of the people accused of helping him hide from police is trying to get out of jail.

Markeith Loyd’s former employer, Zarghee Mayan, is being without bond, but Mayan’s attorney is trying to change that.

Mayan is one of three people sitting in the Orange County jail, accused of helping Loyd hide.

His attorney said Mayan only complied with Loyd out of fear for his safety and the safety of others.

Mayan is facing charges of accessory after the fact.

Investigators said he helped Loyd hide after Loyd killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

“My. Mayan wants Mr. Loyd caught. I want Mr. Loyd caught,” said Lyle Mazin, the attorney representing Mayan.

Mazin is pushing for his release on a bond no greater than $10,000.

Mayan is the manager of Texas Fried Chicken, where Loyd had been working before he was named the suspect in Dixon’s death.

Mazin said investigators have been searching properties that belong to Mayan and Mayan’s family members.

His home on Jefferson Street was searched Saturday.

“All they have to do is make a phone call. We will give them access to everything they want access to,” said Mazin.

The bond motion said Mayan tried to show law enforcement the place to which Loyd made him drive when Loyd showed up armed at the restaurant in December, but it said law enforcement only took Mayan up on the offer following his arrest last week.

Mazin said he does not consider his client a flight risk because Mayan has family, including children, and manages the restaurant.

© 2017 Cox Media Group