Posted: 8:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Atlas V rocket launch lights up the Central Florida sky

By Tony Marino

Cape Canaveral, Fla. —

United Launch Alliance had a picture perfect launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Friday night after problems forced Thursday nights attempt to be scrubbed.

The rocket, carrying a nearly $1 billion Space-based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geo-3 satellite, lifted off from Launch Complex 41 right on schedule at 7:42 p.m.

Thursday’s planned launch was pushed due to technical and range issues. It was eventually scrubbed after an aircraft entered the restricted area.

Friday nights launch is the first of 2017 on the Space Coast.

 
 

