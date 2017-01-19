Atlas V rocket launch from the Cape scrubbed

By Tony Marino

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a nearly $1 billion satellite scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Thursday night was scrubbed.

The launch window opened at 7:46 p.m. and was put into a hold pattern, a new window was set for 8:26 p.m and then scrubbed because an aircraft entered the complex's airspace.

The new launch window is set for Friday, 7:42 p.m. to 8:22 p.m.