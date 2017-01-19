Follow us on

Posted: 9:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Atlas V rocket launch from the Cape scrubbed

Rescheduled for Friday night

By Tony Marino

Cape Canaveral, Fla. —

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a nearly $1 billion satellite scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Thursday night was scrubbed.

">January 20, 2017

The launch window opened at 7:46 p.m. and was put into a  hold pattern, a new window was set for 8:26 p.m and then scrubbed because an aircraft entered the complex's airspace.

The new launch window is set for Friday, 7:42 p.m. to 8:22 p.m.

 
 

