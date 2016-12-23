A Canadian national was arrested at Orlando International Airport Friday after allegedly forcing his way onto the tarmac, commandeering a luggage tug and then driving it across several active runways, the Orlando Police Department said.

The man, who was not identified, was being belligerent and airport officials had not allowed him to board his plane, police said.

He pushed past the gate staff onto the jetway and then ran down the stairs at the end onto the tarmac, investigators said.

No information was immediately available from OIA on delays or travel disruption caused by the incident.

He jumped into a luggage tug and started driving, police said.

Officers chased him down and arrested him at the airport.

No information was immediately available on what he has been charged with or how his alleged actions affect travel times at OIA.