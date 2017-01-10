Teen found safe following AMBER alert in St. Johns County

By Joe Kelley

Update: 16-year-old Marcus Hatch has been found in Jacksonville and is in good health. Investigators are working with him to gather more information about what happened. The suspects are still being sought.

==================

Original Story:

Detectives with the major crimes unit in St. Johns County are currently investigating a home invasion robbery and possible kidnapping on Tuesday.

Deputies said this allegedly happened last night in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputies initially responded to the home just before midnight after the victims said they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males armed with handguns.

The suspects are described as wearing camouflage clothing who forcibly entered the residence and ordered the victims to stay in an area of the home while the suspects gathered property.

A third black male suspect arrived holding a Hispanic male at gunpoint. The third victim did not reside at the home, but was a known acquaintance to the couple as being a resident of Jacksonville. As the incident continued, a roommate of the couple arrived home, and was also held at gunpoint.

PLEASE SHARE - POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING: He was last seen in a home invasion last night. PLEASE LOOK FOR THIS PERSON! HE IS THE VICTIM pic.twitter.com/iigTqlkkHI — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) January 10, 2017

UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Marcus Hatch of Jax, last seen in PVB https://t.co/c7JSvjClizpic.twitter.com/SofmmWEFMH — WOKV News (@WOKVNews) January 10, 2017

As the suspects prepared to leave the residence, they bound three of the victims and took possession of the couple’s car, a 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy bearing a Florida “Air Force” tag of AKN6Z. The Hispanic male, while still being held at gunpoint was taken with the suspects in the victim’s car.

Investigators attempting to identify the victim who was taken from the scene, contacted The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this morning and with information garnered from interviews located the victim’s home. It was determined the victim is a 16 year-old Juvenile who has not been seen since yesterday.

The Missing Juvenile has been identified as Marcus Anthony Hatch, and is described as 6’2”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes. He has been entered as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.\

The investigation and interviews are still ongoing, further information will be provided as it becomes available.