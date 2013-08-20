Allegiant Air cancellations hit Sanford airport travelers

By WFTV

Allegiant Air has canceled flights across the board Wednesday, leaving many passengers stranded.

In a tweet, the airline said: ”We're experiencing a high volume of calls due to weather across the U.S.”Passenger Elyna Niles-Carnes said she is stuck in Indiana, waiting to fly home to Orlando.

Niles-Carnes said she received an email about the cancellation.

Allegiant offered $100 and $150 vouchers to many of its passengers affected by the cancellations.

"I'm frustrated, but what can they do? They've communicated every step of the way, now I'm just waiting on when I can get home," Niles-Carnes said.

Allegiant representative Hilarie Grey said in a statement: “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the disruption to their plans, but the weather situation was unexpected and its impact on our operations in the area severe.”

Allegiant flies into Orlando-Sanford International Airport.