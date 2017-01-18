ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and an Orlando police lieutenant last week, was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9 when she tried to approach him at a Walmart. Loyd was already being sought in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd is not yet facing charges for Clayton’s killing.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office website, Loyd is so far only facing charges for Dixon’s killing and the attempted murder of her family members.

Armed guards pushed him out the back doors in a wheelchair, with a bandaged head and left eye. Loyd carefully made his way into the back of a white, unmarked van.

Because inmates are still protected by HIPPA, Orange County officials won’t release the extent of his injuries.

During Tuesday night’s press conference, Mina called the injuries minor. Loyd spent 21 hours at the hospital.

Orange County Corrections officials said Corrections Health Services will provide any ongoing care or treatment Loyd needs while in jail.

Mayor Teresa Jacobs said Loyd will be held separately from his son, who's also in the Orange County Jail, as well as his known associates and accomplices.

She said the county has well-established protocols to keep employees and other inmates safe from violent individuals.

Meanwhile, at the jail, deputies set up barricades to keep reporters’ cameras back and out of any possible danger as the can and two escorts sped into the intake garage about 6:30 p.m.

Loyd was apprehended Tuesday at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley streets in the Carver Shores area about 7 p.m., police said.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the entire week, and many of the officers I spoke to tonight actually broke down in tears," said Orlando police Chief John Mina during a news conference Tuesday.

Mina said Loyd was found alone and through investigative work, and that it was not one of the hundreds of Crimeline tips that led to Loyd’s capture.

Loyd was taken from Orlando Police Headquarters to Orlando Regional Medical Center, for injuries he sustained during his arrest. Mina said Loyd resisted arrest.

Loyd's face was bloody and swollen as a group of officers brought him inside OPD headquarters. He was screaming, "They beat me up."

Eyewitness News obtained documents on Wednesday from the Orange County Sheriff's Office that revealed new details in Dixon's killing.

Sources told Channel 9 on Tuesday night, that investigators had been tapping Loyd’s phone, but that it recently went silent. He said Loyd later started texting people, and investigators were able to zero in on him through pings.%INLINE%

"Debra Clayton risked her life for this community that she loves so dearly, and to put her handcuffs on the bad guy that she was trying to catch when she was killed, is just significant. It's meaningful," said Mina. Loyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child. He has not been charged in Clayton's death. Loyd will be held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

