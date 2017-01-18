Accused killer Markeith Loyd released from ORMC, taken to jail

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Tony Marino
Orlando Fla. —
Markeith Loyd, the man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police lieutenant and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, was released from the hospital and transported to the Orange County jail..
Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9 when she tried to approach him at a Walmart. Loyd was already a wanted for the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Loyd was taken into custody Tuesday night at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane in the Carver Shores section of town about 7 p.m. after a nine day manhunt.
At a news conference Tuesday night at OPD headquarters, police Chief John Mina said "It's been a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the entire week, and many of the officers I spoke to tonight actually broke down in tears."
Mina said Loyd was found alone and through investigative police work, and that it was not one of the hundreds of Crimeline tips that led to Loyd’s capture.
