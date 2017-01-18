Nahhhmassste ! Are you ready for beer and yoga classes?

By Kirk Healy

Some people say there is nothing like drinking a good beer during yoga class.

We first introduced you to what we thought would just be a fad back in the summer of 2015, but apparanrtly it has taken-off like gangbusters!

There is no proof of it, but fans say pairing yoga philosophies along with drinking beer allows you to," reach your highest level of consciousness."

They say both are centuries old therapies for mind, body, and soul.

Devotees also say that studies have proven that beer can improve your brain function, strengthen your bones, and even aid in exercise recovery.

