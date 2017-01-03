Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

7 American Airlines flight attendants go to hospital after flight into Orlando

View Larger

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a flight touched down at Orlando International Airport early Tuesday, seven flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital complaining of headaches, officials said.

 The crew arrived on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte just after midnight, an American Airlines official said.

No information was immediately available on how long the plane had been on the ground when the crew members reported feeling ill.

There were no issues, mechanical or otherwise, on the flight and none of the passengers complained of any ailments, the American Airlines official told Channel 9.

No information was available on the status of the crew members who complained of headaches.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 