250 displaced by fire at Kissimmee hotel

Posted: 8:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By Joe Kelley and Tony Marino
Osceola County, Fla. —
Updated: Kissimmee Fire Rescue first responded to a fire at the Unno Boutique Hotel on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway about 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Within a few hours, the blaze was upgraded to three alarms.
The fire started in the back of the hotel in an area that was under construction and then quickly spread into the attic, fire officials said.
Friday afternoon, crews could be seen demolishing portions of the fire-ravaged building, while investigators from Osceola County Fire Rescue surveyed the ruble.
Yasmin Carlson, who lived in a room at the motel, said she grabbed her cat and evacuated.
"At first, I thought it was just a drill,” Carlson said. “It didn't take long for me to realize this [was] real when I saw the smoke from the opposite end of the building."
"I don't know what's going to happen,” she said. “I just hope they can save the rest of the rooms and our last belongings.”
Resident Angel Bonilla said he was glad he was able to safely evacuate his family, but said that they lost everything in the fire.
Kissimmee Middle School was later opened as a temporary, pet-friendly shelter. County leaders said they’ll spend the next week forming a long-term plan to aid the displaced.
This hotel fire in Kissimmee has traffic down to one lane on US 192 WB after Simpson Rd. #wherethehelichopterisnowpic.twitter.com/iXWTitHepj— News 96.5 Traffic (@965traffic) December 23, 2016
