20 people displaced by Kissimmee hotel fire to get grant money

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The 80 families displaced by a hotel fire in Kissimmee may be one step closer to finding a permanent home.

Federal and state dollars may soon be in the hands of some of the families, as county and community leaders help them find a new place to live.

Felix Jorge and his family packed their minivan Monday night with everything they own after the Unno Boutique Hotel fire on Frida.

Other families boarded Lynx buses and headed to one of six hotels for the week.

“I’m actually very grateful, at least for that, because they went out of their way. Red Cross, Disney, and now the hotel,” said displaced resident Juana Echevarria.

She and her family won’t be at the hotel for long.

“I’m just going to fly out tomorrow to Milwaukee and I’ll handle my own, she said.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto made it possible for the families affected by the fire to have two nights at a Disney World resort and hotel, including drinks, food and park tickets.

The Jorge family wants to stay in Osceola County, but they don’t know where after this week.

“I really have no idea. Just taking it day by day right now,” Jorge said.

At the Osceola Council on Aging, families met in private with caseworkers who are supposed to get them into better situations.

The county and community groups announced a plan Monday to help families like Jorge’s.

“There are many families that will be able to find permanent housing out of this situation and their situation will change for the better,” said Mary Downey of the Community Hope Center.

Downey said about 20 people qualify for federal or state grant money for help, and that number could increase.

It’s money Jorge said will help his wife and special-needs children find a home.

“What’s really hurting us is down payment on a house,” he said.

