2 suspects on the run after Orange County home invasion

Posted: 5:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Ray Caputo
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for two armed suspects after a scary home invasion near Pine Castle.
It happened around 9:oo p.m. last night at a home on Nashua Street, south of downtown.
A mom was at home with her three kids when two armed men came to her door.
They pointed guns at her and pushed their way into the home.
They then rummanged through the home and fled the scene, but not before being caught on a surveillance camera.
You can watch the surveillance video right here:
If you recogonize either suspect, contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
