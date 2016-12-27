Follow us on

Updated: 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

2 killed in plane crash at Spruce Creek Airport, authorities say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Two people were killed in a plane crash Tuesday at the Spruce Creek Airport in Port Orange, authorities said.

An Epic LT single-engine aircraft crashed while landing on a runway, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The victims were not identified.

The plane was coming from Millington Regional Airport in Tennessee.

No other details about the crash have been released.

