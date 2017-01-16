Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 4:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. - It began with a moment of silence for fallen Orange County sheriff’s deputy first class Norman Lewis.
A public safety dispatcher on Sunday evening transmitted the radio broadcast for Lewis’s last call.
The last call, also known as a final call, is a formal on-air announcement broadcasted to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty.
“He will always remain in our hearts—his smile will continue to shine as an angel looking over us,” the dispatcher said.
The tribute was followed by no response, and a 10-7 (out of service code) message was read in tribute.
"Orange County Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis, motor 24, the gentle giant, is 10-7," the dispatcher said.
A service was held at First Baptist Church in Orlando for Lewis Sunday afternoon before he was taken to Port Charlotte for a second viewing scheduled for Monday.
