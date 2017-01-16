Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Last man on the moon dies; Retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan was 82

    Updated: 4:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 4:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    10-7: Dispatcher reads ‘last call' for fallen Orange County deputy

    View Larger
    lewis
     

    Related

    Social media links for News 96.5

    More

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It began with a moment of silence for fallen Orange County sheriff’s deputy first class Norman Lewis.

    A public safety dispatcher on Sunday evening transmitted the radio broadcast for Lewis’s last call.

    The last call, also known as a final call, is a formal on-air announcement broadcasted to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty.

    “He will always remain in our hearts—his smile will continue to shine as an angel looking over us,” the dispatcher said.

    The tribute was followed by no response, and a 10-7 (out of service code) message was read in tribute.

    "Orange County Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis, motor 24, the gentle giant, is 10-7," the dispatcher said. 

    A service was held at First Baptist Church in Orlando for Lewis Sunday afternoon before he was taken to Port Charlotte for a second viewing scheduled for Monday. 

    © 2017 Cox Media Grou

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     