Posted: 10:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Tony Marino
Orange County, Fla. —
One person was killed in a wrong way crash on Florida’s Turnpike late Sunday.
According to FHP, the accident happened just before 10 p.m. when a Nissan SUV driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike hit a Honda head on near Colonial Drive.
The victim has been identified as Vida Linton, 63, of Margate.
The wreck caused the southbound lanes of the highway to be closed for more than five hours.
The wrong way driver has been identified as Hubert Gaye, 68, of Oakland. Linton was a passenger in the Honda, the driver, Dwain Byrd, 32, was treated for minor injuries.
The roadway reopened early Monday morning.
