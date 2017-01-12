With so many great events happening this weekend in Orlando and throughout Central Florida you can find fun at every turn.

icFlorida's Estee Martin visited Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to spotlight the best of the best when it come to weekend fun.

Here is the icFlorida Fun 3:

40th Annual Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

You’ll find kilts aplenty at the 40th Annual Central Florida Scottish Highland Games, Saturday and Sunday at Central Winds Park. Experience the unique culture and traditions of Scotland as the festival showcases traditional dance, a variety of Celtic music and entertaining athletic competitions that involve throwing large rocks and trees.

12th Annual Otronicon Interactive Technology Expo

For the 12th consecutive year, the Orlando Science Center is transformed into hub of innovation for the annual Otronicon. The four-day, hands-on interactive technology expo allows guests to experience the future of games and design, see the latest in medical and military technologies, attend workshops and so much more.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents Circus XTREME

Prepare to be astonished and amazed and let your imagination run wild as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents Circus XTREME, with performances daily through Monday at the Amway Center. Experience extreme thrills, exotic animals and extraordinary performers that add up to the ultimate family entertainment experience.

» 3 More Fun Things-To-Do: Praise Wave featuring TobyMac | Dinosaur Invasion | Florida Key Lime Pie Festival

Keep up with the latest local entertainment news and events at icFlorida.com.