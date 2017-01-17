Follow us on

    Posted: 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Macy's, police say

    Minnie Earnestine Walker
    Minnie Earnestine Walker, 29, is facing charges of grand theft between $300 and $5,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, from the Palm Beach County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond.

    By Jorge Milian

    Palm Beach Post

    BOCA RATON, Fla. —

    A Delray Beach, Florida, woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly used two young children to help her shoplift more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from a department store in Boca Raton, according to an arrest report.

    Minnie Earnestine Walker, 29, is facing charges of grand theft between $300 and $5,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released Friday from the Palm Beach County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond.

    Walker allegedly selected several items from the Macy’s store at Town Center of Boca Raton and walked into a third-floor fitting room with the two children, ages 7 and 8. The relationship between Walker and the children was blacked out in the report.

    When Walker and the children emerged from the fitting room, they were carrying shopping bags that appeared to be full. Walker and the kids walked out of the store without paying before they were approached by loss prevention officers, the report said.

    Walker told Boca Raton police that the children were unaware of her intent to steal the items.

    Police said that Walker attempted to steal 39 pieces of merchandise — including Nike and Ralph Lauren brand clothing — worth $1,754.49.

     
     

