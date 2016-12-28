Woman denied change at a Starbucks, trashes store

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH, Fla. —
A woman in the Tampa-area went into a Starbucks Tuesday morning asking for change to take the bus, but when the cashier could not open the register police said she went on a rampage.
Abigail Rowe, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief after trashing the entire store, WFTS reports. She was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia when officers found the drugs on her.
Customers in the store told WFTS that it took at least three men to take Rowe down as they waited for deputies to get to the store.
"When she started shoving over displays, she actually pushed one into my daughter, who wasn’t injured,” said a customer to WFTS.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WFTS that Rowe committed a similar act at the same Starbucks on Monday when she asked for change and then dumped items out of a bag on a table.
