Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Texas grandmother grabs gun, fends off would-be robber

Guns
David McNew/Getty Images
A Texas grandmother used her .38 caliber pistol to scare off a would-be robber.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas —

A Texas woman turned the tables on an armed, would-be robber, scaring him off when she grabbed her gun and started firing.

>> Read more trending stories 

The man, wearing a mask and gloves, broke into 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson’s home on Sunday night, but Roberson was ready.

Rebbie told KSLA-TV that the intruder was pointing a gun at her, but she managed to grab her .38-caliber pistol from a nearby table. She said the gunman turned and ran when he saw her gun, but she fired at him anyway.

KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

“I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill him. He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him,” she said.

Roberson said she may have even wounded him.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 