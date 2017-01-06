Updated: 2:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Shooter opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport; mulitple people killed
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —
Multiple people died Friday at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a person opened fire on people in a baggage claim, airport officials and police confirmed.
Witnesses, including former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, said shots were fired just before 1 p.m.
">January 6, 2017
Initial reports indicated at least nine people were injured. A suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.
