By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Multiple people died Friday at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a person opened fire on people in a baggage claim, airport officials and police confirmed.

Witnesses, including former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, said shots were fired just before 1 p.m.

Initial reports indicated at least nine people were injured. A suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

