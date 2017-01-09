An Orlando, Florida, police officer was shot and killed Monday morning in the parking lot of a Florida Walmart. Police said they're searching for Markeith Loyd in the shooting. (WFTV)

By WFTV.com

A Florida police officer who was shot three times Monday morning and a sheriff's deputy who was struck by a vehicle while setting up a perimeter in the search for the gunman have died, according to authorities.

The officer, Sgt. Debra Clayton, was carried from Orlando Regional Medical Center in a flag-draped coffin and was driven from the hospital with a police escort. The deputy, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, has not been identified.

The man believed to have shot Clayton, 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, is also wanted in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, deputies said. He is at large.

Authorities said an Orange County sheriff's deputy spotted Loyd fleeing from the scene of the shooting. He fired shots at the deputy, the sheriff's office said. The bullets struck the deputy's unmarked SUV. The deputy was not hit.

Loyd then carjacked a vehicle, deputies said. It has since been found abandoned.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd since last month, after deputies found his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, shot and killed. She was pregnant at the time and is survived by her two children, 5 and 7.

#BREAKING- Markeith Loyd suspected of firing upon an @OrlandoPolice officer- and a Deputy- this AM-- https://t.co/t6zxcnw2nY — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) #BREAKING- Markeith Loyd suspected of firing upon an @OrlandoPolice officer- and a Deputy- this AM-- https://t.co/t6zxcnw2nY— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) January 9, 2017 ">January 9, 2017

Dozens of police vehicles descended on the area around the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane, just south of Royal Oaks and Pineview apartments, after getting a report of the officer-involved shooting outside a nearby Walmart.

"(The shooter) was an average looking dude, he walked by me, had a security vest and everything," witness James Herman told WFTV. "I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.

"He took off running. It's unreal."

Herman said the man continued to shoot behind him as he was running from the scene.

"I hit the ground on the side over here because I wasn't sure where the shooting was coming from at first," he said. "I thought he was a security guard for Walmart."

The officer had been shopping in the store and was putting bags into the trunk of her vehicle when she was approached by another shopper, Herman said.

"The customer walked up to her and said that someone they were looking for, wanted, was in the store in the line to check out," he said. "She went in there, I guess, to confront him. As she was going back to Walmart, he was coming out, and he shot her."

Herman said he heard at least 12 gunshots.