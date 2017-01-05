By HotTopics.tv

An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.

Police say Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.

KFOR reported that Southerland’s dash cam captured the moment he ducked for cover when gunshots rang out. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.

According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man run to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The Oklahoma City Police Department released a statement about the shooting Tuesday on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland. More than $4,000 has been raised of its $15,000 goal.