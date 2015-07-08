Follow us on

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Murder suspect Markeith Loyd being prepared for move from hospital to jail

    Posted: 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old

    Revere police officer Marcos Garcia photo
    (Fox25Boston)

    By Fox25Boston.com

    REVERE, Mass. —

    A polilce officer in Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend on charges of child abuse.

    Police say Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, physically abused the 5-year-old child of a woman he was having an affair with.

    The child, who is not being identified by name or gender, is now in the care of a family member.

    Neighbors in Saugus say Garcia lived at home with his wife and toddler.

    Garcia is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury. He is scheduled to appear again in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

    Garcia and a second officer have been placed on leave during the investigation.

     
     

