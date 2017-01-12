By Mike Petchenik

Dunwoody Police and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office have broken up an escort service operating out of a local apartment complex, court documents obtained by WSB-TV show.

WSB-TV recieved a tip and confirmed details of multiple arrests.

Warrants he obtained show police charged at least seven people just before the New Year after a bust at some apartments off in Dunwoody, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta.

Among those charged -- Sam Crenshaw and George Moore, accused of racketeering, pimping, keeping a place of prostitution and trafficking a person for sexual servitude; Scott Phillips, accused of pandering, drug possession and racketeering; Esther Park, Miranda Ogle, Laura Davis, Esther Park and Brittany Davis accused of prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution, and of racketeering.

Police say Petchenik the investigation was ongoing and that more arrests were likely.

Crenshaw’s attorney, Rachel Kaufman, told Petchenik she had no comment on the allegations.

Moore’s attorney, Zach Meeks, said that his client was innocent of the charges.

"He’s looking forward to his day in court and we fully anticipate he will be exonerated after he has his day in court," Meeks said.

Attorney Jay Abt represents Ogle and Park. He called the situation a "misunderstanding."

"They look forward to exonerating themselves in court and having their day in court," said Abt. "Certainly they are innocent of all of these charges."

A call to Phillips was not returned, and Petchenik was unable to find good contact information for Johnson to get her side of the story.

Neighbors at the Perimeter Center East apartment complex told Petchenik they were surprised to hear about the bust.

"Shocking," said Daniel Pardo. "Not exactly what you’d want to hear about in your neighborhood."