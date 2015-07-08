Follow us on

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
BREAKING: Two arrested for aiding fugitive cop killer Markeith Loyd

Posted: 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Police arrest niece of man wanted in connection with Orlando cop killing

By WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

The niece of the man wanted for allegedly killing an Orlando police sergeant on Monday and his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month, was arrested Wednesday.

Orange County deputies said that on Jan. 7, Lakensha Smith-Loyd went to the restaurant where the suspect, Markeith Loyd, worked to pick up his $200 paycheck.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and has been wanted by police ever since. 

He worked at Texas Fried Chicken with Zarghee Mayan, who has been arrested in connection with the case. 

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is working to release more details about the arrest.

