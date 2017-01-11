Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Manhunt Day 3

BREAKING: Third person arrested in search for fugitive Markeith Loyd

Updated: 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Louisiana man texts police about meth deal, sheriff says

Dwayne Paul Herbert
Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PIERRE PART, La —

Check before you text.

On Friday, a man in Pierre Part , Louisiana, accidentally texted a police deputy when trying to arrange to pick up drugs.

>> Read more trending stories

The Associated Press reported that Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said a deputy received a text from Dwayne Paul Herbert, 39, in which he was setting up a drug deal.

The Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that the deputy agreed to meet Herbert, got in contact with the department's Narcotics Division and Herbert was apprehended.

Herbert was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

"Herbert is the same individual arrested in early November accused of operating a meth lab out of a boat," the office said.

 

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Dwayne Paul Hebert, 39, 131 Substation...

Posted by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 9, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 