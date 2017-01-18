Police: Florida woman punches pregnant sister in fight over wig

By Christy Turner

WOKV.com

A fight over a hairpiece landed a Florida woman in jail, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Aryanna Reed, 25, punched her pregnant sister several times after she refused to return a weave.

On Saturday, police responded to a domestic violence incident. The victim, who is one month into her pregnancy, told JSO that her sister, who gave her the wig for Christmas, demanded the hairpiece back.

Investigators said the victim refused, because she didn’t want to go to work without it on her head. Police said the two got physical.

According to the arrest report, the victim pushed the suspect after she tried snatching the weave off of her head. JSO said Reed began swinging at the victim, punching her all over her body. The victim said she fought back in self-defense.

Police spoke to witnesses, including the victim’s 5-year-old daughter, who told them Reed came to the house and “beat her mommy up.”

The victim told police she was sore but showed no signs of injury, according to the JSO. She went to the hospital to get her and her unborn child checked out.

The suspect told JSO that she knew her sister was pregnant but said she did not remember what happened.

Reed was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. She was released on $35,000 bond.