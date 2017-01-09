'Hollyweed' prankster turns self in, is charged

The Hollywood sign is seen vandalized Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD." Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign. California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Over a week after a man changed the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to say "Hollyweed," he's turned himself in.

Capt. Cory Palka, of the Los Angeles Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times Zach Fernandez, 30, had been accompanied by an attorney when he turned himself in to police at 12:10 p.m. local time.

He's been charged with suspicion of trespassing.

Fernandez told BuzzFeed News he altered the sign to cheer people up.

“It was something to smile and laugh out loud about. Just lift their spirits and let them live because 2016 was a crazy year, dude," he said.

Fernandez was not charged with vandalism. Police told the LA Times the sign had not been damaged.

Fernandez covered the sign with black tarps to manipulate what the letters looked like, creating lowercase E's out of the O's in the sign.