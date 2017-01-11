JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida woman is under investigation for child neglect after she took a 5-month-old child with 12 broken bones to a hospital, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.
Officers said Michel Ange Sejour, 24, took the child to a hospital on Dec. 5 and an investigation was conducted on Dec. 27.
The woman was asked to meet with an officer for a hearing on Jan. 9. She said through an interpreter that she was not willing to discuss the case without an attorney present.
Her bail was set at $100,000.
A Department of Children and Families spokesman said the child is in medical foster care. The baby is doing OK and is expected to fully recover.
DCF is investigating.
