Family of child with disabilities discovers van stolen from home

Updated: 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
The family of a child with disabilities had their lives turned upside down after someone stole their specially equipped van they said they desperately need the van for their 11-year-old daughter who has disabilities.
William and Carol Regad just moved to Charlotte and heard it was a great community. They were shocked this happened.
The Regads told WSOC that they moved to the area Friday morning from New Jersey and when they came outside Sunday morning, their van, a silver 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, was gone.
"We're still reeling from it," William Regad told WSOC. "My wife really hasn't had a breakdown except for last night when both our kids were crying. It's a bad feeling."
"It's a strain on everybody," Carol Regad said.
The license plate says "HAPPINESS IS.. GIVE KIDS THE WORLD" with the tag Y42 EFG.
The van is wheelchair accessible for their daughter who has cerebral palsy, and without it, the little girl can't leave the house.
The family said they also had important school documents and Christmas presents inside.
The Regads said they heard other vehicles in the neighborhood were broken into that same weekend.
Conversion of North Carolina has offered to help the family with a new vehicle until the situation is sorted out.
