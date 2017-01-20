Follow us on

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

Posted: 2:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Fallen Florida officer's cruiser vandalized, police say

(Orlando Police Department)

By WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

Police in Florida are searching for the person or people who vandalized fallen Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle.

Authorities made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

">January 20, 2017

Clayton's vehicle has been parked outside police headquarters since she was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Walmart parking lot.

>> Related: Orlando cop killing suspect arrested, taken into custody in fallen officer's handcuffs

Markeith Loyd, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said. He's being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

At the time of the shooting, Loyd was also a suspect and on the run for the Dec. 13 killing of his pregnant girlfriend Sade Dixon.

 
 

