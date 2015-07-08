By Shelby Lin Erdman

An online fundraising campaign is raising thousands of dollars for a Chicago teenager, who was beaten and tortured in a video streamed live on Facebook.

The GoFundMe campaign, which was started after the attack, is called “Lets Show the Chicago Victim Love.”

As of Monday, donors had given $144,000 to the fundraising campaign, which had a goal of just $10,000.

The teen’s family in a Facebook posting on GoFundMe said they are “extremely grateful for the support and generosity of everyone” and are encouraged “to see what great hearts so many people have.”

The four teenagers accused of orchestrating the assault are facing kidnapping, battery and hate crimes charges.

The video shows the attackers cursing, slapping, and cutting the victim, who was bound and gagged with duct tape.

The four are jailed without bond as the investigation into the attack continues.